Grindstone Theatre Society to take over management of The Orange Hub's theatre spaces

The city has announced it has contracted Grindstone Theatre Society to manage the performance theatre and Black Box theatre at The Orange Hub for a three-year term, with the option to renew for another three.

The Orange Hub is the former MacEwan University Arts Campus, located at 10045 156 St.

The city began the search for a suitable organization to manage the facility last August in an attempt to better utilize the 350-seat performance theatre and 60 to 90-seat Black Box theatre.

The spaces are newly renovated with brand new orchestra pits, and state of the art technical, lighting, and sound equipment.

Opportunities will be provided for individuals, arts collectives, community groups, businesses, touring groups, and more to rent the spaces.

"On behalf of the Board of Grindstone Theatre, we are incredibly excited to be entrusted with the management and operation of the Orange Hub Theatres," Sean Lee, president of the Grindstone Theatre Society said in a news release. "The Orange Hub is the developing heart of arts, culture, and community for west Edmonton, and we are thrilled to open new opportunities for stage productions and theatre education in this under-served area of Edmonton."

"The city is very excited to be partnering with Grindstone on this project," said Coun. Andrew Knack, who represents the area. "Edmonton is very rich in arts and culture and this is a great opportunity to showcase one of our many theatre-based facilities."

Grindstone will hold an open house on July 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to introduce their vision for the spaces.