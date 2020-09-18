EDMONTON -- Work on the Groat Bridge will impact traffic in the area on Friday and Saturday.

The northbound exit to River Valley Road will be closed at 6 a.m. Friday for bridge deck paving.

The closure will continue until 7 p.m. Friday and resume from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

North and southbound traffic is expected to be impacted, with equipment near the work site and reduced road width on Groat Road.