Groat Road exit closed for paving, traffic delays expected
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 5:34AM MDT
File photo.
EDMONTON -- Work on the Groat Bridge will impact traffic in the area on Friday and Saturday.
The northbound exit to River Valley Road will be closed at 6 a.m. Friday for bridge deck paving.
The closure will continue until 7 p.m. Friday and resume from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.
North and southbound traffic is expected to be impacted, with equipment near the work site and reduced road width on Groat Road.