EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a wind warning Sunday for parts of Alberta.

The agency says strong west to northwest winds will develop this evening with gusts possibly exceeding 100 km/h.

The areas under the wind warning are:

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

· Cardston - Fort Macleod – Magrath

· Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· Hanna - Coronation – Oyen

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Winds are expected to calm down by Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur along with winds possibly tossing loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Motorists are advised to adjust driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued Sunday morning for areas of the province.

They include:

· Hanna - Coronation – Oyen

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion – Provost

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Drumheller - Three Hills

· Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds – Sundre

A developing low pressure system will bring rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to much of central Alberta, the agency said Sunday.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.