

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A smog that blanketed the Edmonton area on Sunday and provoked an air-quality warning is expected to last one more day.

“Pollution continues to be trapped around the Edmonton region under an atmospheric inversion,” explained Environment Canada in an online alert issued for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

“Stagnant winter weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.”

"Overnight, the air quality health index dropped down to a seven, which is a high risk," explained Carla Turner, CTV Edmonton’s weather specialist. "Throughout the day we've been sitting at a four which is still considered a moderate risk."

Young children, seniors and those with a lung or heart disease are most sensitive to air pollution. Individuals may experience symptoms like coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

The haze is expected to last until Monday afternoon.

More information on the risk and Air Quality Health Index values can be found online.

With files from Timm Bruch