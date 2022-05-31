'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island