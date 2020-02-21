EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Ray Gibbon Drive on Friday afternoon.

Police say two trucks crashed north of the intersection of Ray Gibbon Drive and McKenney Avenue in St. Albert around 2:40 p.m.

The 86-year-old man from St. Albert driving the southbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the southbound truck and the man driving the northbound truck were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Ray Gibbon Drive has been rerouted while police investigate.