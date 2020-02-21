Head-on crash kills 1 in St. Albert
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 8:29PM MST
One person was killed on Feb. 21 after a crash on Ray Gibbon Drive.
EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a head-on crash on Ray Gibbon Drive on Friday afternoon.
Police say two trucks crashed north of the intersection of Ray Gibbon Drive and McKenney Avenue in St. Albert around 2:40 p.m.
The 86-year-old man from St. Albert driving the southbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the southbound truck and the man driving the northbound truck were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Traffic on Ray Gibbon Drive has been rerouted while police investigate.