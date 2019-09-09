Heat torch found to be source of Southgate Fire
Fire broke out on the roof of Southgate Mall on Sept. 6, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 9:27AM MDT
Investigators have determined that a heat torch used for roofing construction was the cause of a fire on the roof of the Hudson’s Bay in Southgate Centre.
According to a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the torch ignited combustible material on the roof.
The fire broke out around 5:43 a.m. on Friday, and was under control by 6:26 a.m.
Damage from the blaze is estimated to be around $1 million.