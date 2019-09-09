

CTV News Edmonton





Investigators have determined that a heat torch used for roofing construction was the cause of a fire on the roof of the Hudson’s Bay in Southgate Centre.

According to a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the torch ignited combustible material on the roof.

The fire broke out around 5:43 a.m. on Friday, and was under control by 6:26 a.m.

Damage from the blaze is estimated to be around $1 million.