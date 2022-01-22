Heavy police presence in Morinville due to 'incident': RCMP

Mounties are asking Morinville residents to avoid an area in town due to a police investigation on Saturday.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of 103 Street and 100 Avenue, police said.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area and to not post photos or details of police activity on social media until the incident has been resolved," police said in a release.

RCMP did not say what happened or what officers are responding to.

More details to come…