EDMONTON -- Areas north of Edmonton are anticipating heavy snowfall Saturday.

Snowfall amounts in the area of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected before tapering off overnight, according to Environment Canada.

It’s anticipated that the heaviest snow will fall in areas well north of the Yellowhead Highway.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the following regions:

· Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge – Valleyview

· Hinton - Grande Cache

· Jasper National Park

· Slave Lake

· Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Edmonton is not under a snowfall warning, however five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

Anyone travelling on roads in those areas should watch for changing conditions and possible delays.