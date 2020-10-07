EDMONTON -- High heels and stilettos will be the footwear choice of the day for a local construction company later this month.

The walk a mile in her shoes fundraiser, an important event for the YWCA over the past few years, has been canceled due to COVID precautions.

The event usually sees men and women walk a mile in high heels in order to raise money and awareness for victims of domestic violence.

But members of Jen Col Construction wanted to make sure the event lived on, and are having their own version where their employees will wear high heels for a full day of work on October 27.

They have a goal of raising $20,000 and have thrown the gauntlet down to other companies to try to raise money as well.

“We are challenging everyone, not, not only within the industry but within the community because there's a lot of people that do participate in this event every year and I'm sure they're just as disappointed that it's not going on and are probably wondering the same thing of how we can get funds to the YWCA.” said Rene Dubeau with Jen-Col.

The YWCA says that there has been a rise in the frequency and severity of domestic violence caused by the stress of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and extra help is needed now more then ever.

If you would like to help donate go to the YWCA website for more information.