EDMONTON -- Edmonton International Airport is expected to get some help from the federal government on Wednesday.

Canada's transport minister will be in Alberta to make an announcement "in support of airport recovery" in its capital city.

EIA was one of many airports across Canada closed to international flights in March 2020.

It will only begin accepting American routes on Aug. 9 and travellers from other countries on Sept. 7, when border restrictions ease on each day.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will speak along side Leduc city and county mayors and the airport's president, Tom Ruth.

