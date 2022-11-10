Heritage Festival moving to Borden Park and Exhibition Lands

With Hawrelak Park closing for a long-term rehabilitation project, the Edmonton Heritage Festival announced the new three-year temporary site that will be used for the annual August long-weekend celebration.

On Thursday, the board of directors representing the festival's association announced Edmonton's Exhibition Lands and Borden Park would be the new home for the cultural celebration.

The festival entered into a memorandum of understanding with the city that includes an agreement about incremental cost coverage and improvements for the northside park's access points.

Additionally, the festival says the agreement includes a guaranteed right to return to Hawrelak Park once the planned closure is completed.

"We look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary in our temporary home with our partners in Edmonton's cultural communities and with our new site partners at Explore Edmonton and the City of Edmonton," said Robert Rohatyn, Edmonton Heritage Festival Association president.

Heritagefest presents more than 100 cultural groups that share traditional dishes, crafts and entertainment on 40 stages.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the festival organizers for more details.