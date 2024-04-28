High Level Bridge to close at 9:30 p.m. Sunday for overnight construction

Travellers and Oilers fans were warned they would have to find alternate routes across the river Sunday night.

The High Level Bridge will be closed at 9:30 p.m. Sunday until 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The east sidewalk on the bridge will also be closed.

The nightly closures have been running since April 26 as part of ongoing construction on the bridge. They will continue until May 9.

Edmonton police issued an advisory about the closure, encouraging fans and other downtown drivers to find alternate routes across the river.