A High Prairie teacher has been charged with sexual offences after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a minor.

After complaints on March 3, Douglas Ben Lang, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and two counts of child luring.

Lang was released with the condition that he does not have contact with minors and does not use a device where he can access the internet.

He is scheduled to go to court April 8.

High Prairie is located approximately 375 northwest of Edmonton.