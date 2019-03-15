Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
High Prairie teacher facing sexual charges
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 3:14PM MDT
A High Prairie teacher has been charged with sexual offences after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a minor.
After complaints on March 3, Douglas Ben Lang, 58, was arrested and charged with two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and two counts of child luring.
Lang was released with the condition that he does not have contact with minors and does not use a device where he can access the internet.
He is scheduled to go to court April 8.
High Prairie is located approximately 375 northwest of Edmonton.