EDMONTON -- Highway 2A has reopened to traffic after what police term a "serious" two-vehicle collision north of Millet Thursday morning.

Leduc RCMP say a car travelling north lost control at around 7:45 a.m. and was struck by a SUV travelling in the opposite direction between Township Road 483 and Highway 616.

Mounties say the 27-year-old driver of the car and the 47-year-old drive of the SUV were both transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision forced a brief closure of the highway Thursday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.