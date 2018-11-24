

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





One man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 43 near Mayerthorpe on Friday night, RCMP said.

Members from Mayerthorpe RCMP along with the Whitecourt Detachment and the RCMP’s Collision Analyst were called to the scene at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Police believe a Kia sedan lost control while travelling westbound on Highway 43 near Green Court, crossed the median and rolled over, ejecting the lone male driver.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was dragged by a larger vehicle for approximately half a kilometer after being ejected from the original scene.

Mounties said that road conditions were icy at the time, and it was snowing heavily.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway and the name of the deceased will not be released.

Mayerthorpe RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle that struck the ejected driver. If you have any information you are asked to call the Mayerthorpe RCMP Detachment at 780-786-2291.