Highway 625 south of Edmonton has been closed after STARS was called to a collision there.

According to RCMP, a northbound pickup truck collided with a westbound tractor trailer hauling an empty low boy trailer around 8:40 a.m. at Highway 625 and Range Road 241, about two kilometres east of Beaumont.

The driver, who was alone in the pickup truck, was taken to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Police said the highway is impassable and traffic is being redirected. Drivers are asked to take a different route.