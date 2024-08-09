EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Hiker found dead after 3-day search of Alberta backcountry

    A Rocky Mountain House search and rescue helicopter. (Credit: RCMP) A Rocky Mountain House search and rescue helicopter. (Credit: RCMP)
    A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.

    Mounties say they were notified that the 55-year-old hiker was overdue from the Nordegg backcountry on Sunday.

    His vehicle was found shortly after in the Coral Creek staging area.

    On Monday, police, search-and-rescue teams and volunteers began an "exhaustive" search with the use of helicopters.

    The hiker's body was found on Thursday about 12 kilometres from where his vehicle was found.

    Police say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

    The Coral Creek area is about 220 kilometres west of Red Deer. 

