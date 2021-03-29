EDMONTON -- The Holi Festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, is well underway in Edmonton.

For generations, the Hindu festival has marked the end of winter and the beginning of spring.

According to Aman Gill, the holiday falls on a different day every year depending on the full moon.

“There’s no set date,” she said. “There’s a lot of religious aspect to it but mostly here in Canada we’ve been celebrating because it’s cultural, it’s fun and it’s a celebration of love and togetherness to spread happiness.”

Gill told CTV News Edmonton the community would normally pick a theme for the holiday, wear all white and choose a backyard to gather in. But this year, celebrations have been be pared down.

“Past several years we’ve had great celebrations with 50 to 60 people,” she said. “There has been public gatherings at the Hindu temples where the community comes together.”

“But this year with the pandemic, we as our immediate group of family and friends decided we weren’t going to be able to see each other,” she added.

“So we did it in our own home with our kids, put colour on each other, then wished everyone on phone and text messages.”

Gill said Edmonton's Hindu community collectively decided safety comes first this year.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate at a bigger level next year.”