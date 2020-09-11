EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will wrap up a week of daily updates on Friday afternoon as COVID-19 cases amount to "a concerning total."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has spoken every day since Tuesday after all schools across the province welcomed students back into the classroom late last week.

Out of the 1,494 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 24 have been confirmed at 21 different schools, with outbreaks declared at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge.

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed 113 new cases of the coronavirus and five more deaths, including a man in his 20s in the Edmonton zone.

The city of Edmonton, once again in Alberta Health's watch category with an active case rate of 53.1 per 100,000 residents, has 542 infections while Calgary has 512.

Forty-three Albertans are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with seven of them in intensive care units.

On Thursday, Hinshaw also announced Albertans can now opt to receive their COVID-19 test results over text message in an attempt to speed up the process and avoid spread of the virus.

Alberta has reported 15,304 cases of the coronavirus since March.

Watch Hinshaw's update live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca live at 3:30 p.m.