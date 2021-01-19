EDMONTON -- It was once considered one of the finest "motor hospitals" in Canada. More recently, it was a Keg restaurant.

Now the 109-year-old Scona Garage and Apartments, a rectangular brick building just off Whyte Avenue, is itself undergoing repairs with a major restoration on the menu.

Located at 80 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton’s Strathcona neighbourhood, the historic building has two floors.

Owner Beljan Development, which purchased the property about a year ago, plans to revitalize both. The first floor, nearly 8,500 square feet, will offer up to six retail spaces available for lease, and will include a large overhead door reflecting its automotive roots. A brochure suggests a brewery, restaurant and coffee shop as ideal tenants.

The second floor, which was mostly used for storage while The Keg occupied the building, will contain 20 boutique rooms used as a combination hotel and short-term residential rentals, according Beljan.

“Under-utilized landscaped areas will be recreated into practical patio space. After extensive interior and exterior renovations, the building will breathe new life into the area,” reads the online project description.

Scona Garage and Apartments was originally constructed in 1912. The ground floor hosted a mechanics shop on the main floor, with room for up to 65 automobiles, while apartment suites sat above in the second storey, according to a commemorative city plaque.

It functioned as a garage and apartment building until 1974 when the space was leased to a restaurant.

Beljan does not have a projected date for opening but told CTV News Edmonton the restoration work would likely be finished by the end of 2021.