EDMONTON -- Hockey Edmonton said it’s disappointed that no return-to-play measures were announced on Friday when the province laid out its reopening plans.

The organization said members performed well under previous measures.

According to spokesperson Steve Hogle, they were hopeful that players could be back on the ice in February, but that’s unlikely now.

“Our hockey family is disappointed, frustrated, angry, and in some cases all of the above,” Hogle said.

“We’re now in Phase 2, so March 1 is a best case scenario if all the numbers trend in the right direction and everybody complies in order to get there.”

Hockey Edmonton plans to meet with representatives from Hockey Alberta this week to discuss how a shortened season could be salvaged.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League is also still waiting for the go ahead to resume its season.

The league's commissioner says the AJHL has given the government a return-to-play proposal.

The AJHL started its season late last summer, but closed shop after the second wave of COVID-19 hit.

The Western Hockey League's five Alberta-based teams were granted the go-ahead by the province to open a 24-game season starting in late February.