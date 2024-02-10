Hoffman to announce NDP leadership run at Sunday Edmonton event

Another candidate is about to enter the race to replace Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

Edmonton MLA Sarah Hoffman issued a news release Friday night saying she will officially launch her leadership campaign at a Sunday event in Edmonton.

Hoffman is a former deputy premier and health minister.

I'm grateful for the evening of conversations & beautiful poetry. What an honour to attend the @albertaNDP Black History Month event. Thank you @SharifHaji , @RhiHoyleYEG & @DShepYEG each of you bring a greater hope & wisdom to our party & I am humbled to celebrate with you. pic.twitter.com/QQKj1eiYB5 — Sarah Hoffman (@shoffmanAB) February 9, 2024

She joins Rakhi Pancholi and Kathleen Ganley in the race.

Earlier Friday, NDP MLA David Shepherd announced he won’t enter the race because of health issues.