EDMONTON
    • Hoffman to announce NDP leadership run at Sunday Edmonton event

    Sarah Hoffman will announce that she's running for the NDP leadership at a Sunday morning event in Edmonton.
    Another candidate is about to enter the race to replace Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

    Edmonton MLA Sarah Hoffman issued a news release Friday night saying she will officially launch her leadership campaign at a Sunday event in Edmonton.

    Hoffman is a former deputy premier and health minister.

    She joins Rakhi Pancholi and Kathleen Ganley in the race.

    Earlier Friday, NDP MLA David Shepherd announced he won’t enter the race because of health issues.

