Low-cost carrier Flair Air announced Tuesday that the airline’s headquarters would be moving from Kelowna, B.C. to Edmonton.

The announcement was made by the company’s executive director David Tait at an event in Edmonton.

“Edmonton is our new hub, our new major transit hub,” Tait said. “And as such that makes us Edmonton’s hometown airline.”

Tait said 65 per cent of the company’s flights go through Edmonton, and Tait said the company planned to add destinations in the United States come winter.

Flair Airlines has been in operation since 2005, acting as a charter airline mainly used by energy companies at first.

In 2016, the company began operating flights for NewLeaf – the company bought out NewLeaf a year later.

The move to Edmonton is expected to take place over the coming months. At first, Tait said the move would bring 75 jobs to Edmonton, in the following years that number is expected to increase to 300.

The announcement came a day before WestJet’s low-cost carrier Swoop was set to make its maiden flight from Hamilton, Ont. to Abbotsford, B.C.

With files from Nicole Weisberg