Mounties near Athabasca are searching for suspects after a homeowner was shot at during a break and enter.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at a rural property around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner heard an alarm going off in his garage. Upon investigating, he saw three people in a silver half-tonne Ford truck with rusted wheel wells in his yard.

One of the three spotted the homeowner looking at them through the window and opened fire, the man told police, sending a shot through the wall before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.