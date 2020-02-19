EDMONTON -- A man died Tuesday night after he was found lying injured on a busy west Edmonton street.



It happened just before 11 p.m. on Stony Plain Road near 152 Street.



Two officers on patrol spotted the injured man on the road and stopped to help.



“During their interaction with him, the male lost consciousness. EMS was activated, CPR was started, the male was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries,” Acting Inspector Tom Bechthold told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.



Bechthold would not say what injuries the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, had.



Officers closed several blocks of Stony Plain Road and Homicide Detectives were called to the scene.



Bechthold said no arrests had been made as of midnight, and he did not believe there were any witnesses.