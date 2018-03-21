

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have set up a large white tent in a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood that is linked to a missing persons investigation.

The tent is pitched on 51 Street and 162 Avenue, where EPS located a vehicle connected to a missing person.

Evidence was found inside the vehicle, leading investigators to determine the circumstances are suspicious, said EPS.

Neighbours tell CTV News officers arrived on scene Tuesday and closed the road for their investigation.

They observed a red van parked on the street for about five months before it was towed.

"I'd come and get a newspaper and walk by, and think, 'this van has been here forever,'" Karen Madsen, a nearby resident, said.

Madsen contacted the city about towing the vehicle. The next day, police investigators arrived in the neighbourhood.

She said the vehicle matches the description of a red vehicle belonging to Chad Stevenson, who has been missing since November 2017.

The 41-year-old man was last seen in the Cy Becker area, which is closeby where the vehicle was found.

Stevenson's family declined to comment.

The EPS homicide unit is now involved in the investigation.