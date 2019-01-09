Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide Section investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
The EPS Homicide Section is investigating an incident in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2018.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:08PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:34PM MST
Edmonton police’s Homicide Section is investigating a suspicious death in the city's northeast Wednesday night.
Police responded to the area of 77 Street and 166 Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a male was shot.
EPS did not say if it had anyone in custody.