The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit is investigating, and two people have been taken into custody, after a body was found in the city’s northeast.

Before 2 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the area of 32 Street and 116A Avenue in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood.

CTV News has learned two women were taken into custody early Monday morning, and a black tent could be seen nearby. Police said a blue tarp seen on the ground in the area was part of their investigation, but investigators would not elaborate.

A number of investigators are in the area speaking to residents and looking for potential witnesses.

“Police knocked on our door at 2:30, 3 in the morning and asked if we had heard anything,” resident Derek Borg said. “They asked if they could get the video from the video camera on our house.”

DEVELOPING: “I heard a pop.” Gordon Perrault, Rundle Heights resident. Homicide team expectated on scene this morning to investigate after a body was found. Two women taken into custody. More to come. pic.twitter.com/O7S8AECvwx — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) August 27, 2018

EPS has released few details on the investigation.

