Homicide unit investigating Monday afternoon shooting in south Edmonton

Two people are dead as a result of a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area at Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW around noon, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

A body could be seen under a blanket behind police tape.

"There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene. EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation," an EPS spokesperson said in an email to media.

A large group of people gathered at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Several people in the group could be seen crying.

No further details have been provided by police.