Mid-Saturday morning, four firefighting crews were still putting out the hotspots of a blaze that burned up a strip club in south Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the Diamond's Gentlemen's Club at 5 a.m. Plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building.

"I left at about 3 a.m., and everything was fine," employee Kennedy Rose told CTV News Edmonton that morning. "I woke up to a phone call saying Diamond's is burning."

The fire was considered under control before 7 a.m., and firefighters were still working on hotspots at 11:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. However, several of the dancers, including Rose, lost costumes or items used for work.

"I lost pretty much everything," Rose said. "Hopefully a little bit of it is salvageable."

Kruella Kraken added, "I consider myself lucky. I do have to replace quite a few things, but I can survive. There are some girls here, all their stuff is gone. Gone. So they have to borrow everything from everyone just to get to work next week."

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but could be possibly suspicious. A damage estimate is not yet known.