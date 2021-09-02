EDMONTON -- Alberta's COVID-19 status continued to worsen Thursday as the province reported more new cases, hospitalizations, and patients in intensive care units than the day before.

The latest numbers released Thursday show 487 patients in hospital, up 14 from the day before and most since May 27.

Those 487 include 114 patients in ICU, and increase of seven from the day prior.

The strong majority of new cases and severe hospitalization are among those who haven't received a shot. More than 88 per cent of those in ICU are unvaccinated, as are close to 74 per cent of those in hospital.

Five more Albertans' deaths were attributed to COVID-19 Thursday bringing the province's death toll to 2,388.

The province reported 1,339 new cases Thursday, pushing the active case count to 12,868, about where it was in the third week of May.

Among eligible Albertans, 78.2 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 70 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.