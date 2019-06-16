House fire in north Edmonton under investigation
Police have been called in after a house fire on June 16, 2019. (Sean McClune/CTV Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 4:35PM MDT
Police have been called in to investigate after a fire at a house in north Edmonton on Sunday morning, Edmonton Fire Rescue confirms.
Fire crews were called to the house on 89 Street and 124 Avenue around 6:15 a.m.
The blaze was out shortly after 8:30 a.m.
No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.