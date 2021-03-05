Advertisement
House fire in west Edmonton suspicious: EPS
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 9:27PM MST Last Updated Friday, March 5, 2021 9:34PM MST
Fire broke out at a west Edmonton house on Friday evening. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police have confirmed that a house fire that broke out in west Edmonton on Friday evening is suspicious.
It started around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 163 Street and 102 Avenue.
At least six fire trucks were on scene, as well as fire investigators and police.
The blaze did serious damage to the side of the house.
There’s no word on injuries.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.