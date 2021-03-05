EDMONTON -- Police have confirmed that a house fire that broke out in west Edmonton on Friday evening is suspicious.

It started around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 163 Street and 102 Avenue.

At least six fire trucks were on scene, as well as fire investigators and police.

The blaze did serious damage to the side of the house.

There’s no word on injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.