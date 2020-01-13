EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a small house fire in Westmount on Monday.

The call came in at 12:06 p.m. for the home at 109 Avenue and 130 Street.

Callers said flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the house.

The brother-in-law of the woman who lives in the home tells CTV News Edmonton that both residents got out safely.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one has been injured.

As of 2 p.m., crews were still on scene putting out the smouldering fire.

There is no information available about how the fire started.