EDMONTON -- Edmonton businesses in Stage 1 of Alberta's economic relaunch are getting ready and planning how to operate under strict health guidelines.

The Alberta government will decide Wednesday whether it will move ahead with Stage 1 of its relaunch — which includes daycares, hair salons and barbershops, and restaurants and bars — on Thursday.

On Monday, the province released documents that outlined what it expects from businesses in each sector as it slowly reopens the economy in the coming weeks and months.

Craft Beer Market intends to open as soon as the government allows it to.

Shawn Harrison, the bar and restaurant's general manager, told CTV News Edmonton tables will be two metres apart and team members will wear masks.

Under Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's guidelines, bars and restaurants have to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"With the social distancing, the two metres, maybe we can get 180 seats."

For some business owners, reopening on May 14 is too soon.

"To be mentally ready in three days is just too much," said Mousy Browns owner Lauren Hughes.

Instead, the hair salon with locations on 124 Street and Old Strathcona, will open in June and follow some its own guidelines, like mandatory masks for customers and no blow drying.

"We've got staff with health concerns, we've got customers with health concerns," Hughes added.

All salon employees will be required to wear masks, sparking worries of not enough PPE, though the government said it will give businesses a list of providers.

