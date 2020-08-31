EDMONTON -- Hundreds of shoes were be placed in Victoria Park on Monday night in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Empty Shoes for Overdose Awareness was organized by Moms Stop the Harm, and represents those who died in 2019.

Some of the shoes belong to parents of children who have died. Advocates say amid the pandemic the issue of substance abuse can't be ignored.

After the event shoes will be donated to Boyle Street Community Services and other community organizations.