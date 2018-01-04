Edmonton Public Schools said just over 300 students at Minchau School in Mill Woods would not be headed back to their normal classrooms when classes resume Monday, as crews work to repair damage due to flooding over the holiday break.

The school district said students from the school, located on 3615 Mill Woods Road East NW, would be relocated to Jan Reimer School while crews repair extensive flooding damage.

The flooding in the school was caused by a burst pipe and extreme cold temperatures in the staff washroom at the school on January 1 – the flooding was discovered by custodial staff the next day, and school district officials were notified.

Two inches of water accumulated on the floors throughout much of the school, officials said – although the portable classrooms and gym were not impacted.

Officials said Minchau School students will receive free bus service while attending Jan Reimer School.

Repairs are expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.