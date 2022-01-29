Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debut

Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes ) Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes )

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Timeline: Trucker convoy protest in Ottawa

The 'freedom convoy' of truckers and their supporters are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Parliament Hill on Saturday. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island