

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton woman is the lucky winner of a cool million dollars.

Diana Becker won the prize of Lotto 6/49's September 8 draw with a ticket she bought in southeast Edmonton.

“I checked the numbers online, but I didn’t believe what I was seeing,” Becker said in a statement. “I took the ticket to the gas station and double-checked the numbers on the self-scanner. I had to make sure I was seeing the numbers right.”

Becker won the prize with a $13 ticket purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart at 584 Riverbend Square.

As for what she plans to do with her winnings, Becker said she has already started to brainstorm.

“I’m going to put some money toward my retirement,” she said. “And I would like to buy a house.”

Becker said she would also like to take a trip to Hawaii.