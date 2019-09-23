Professional wrestler Lacey Evans says she would never disrespect law enforcement officers, and that a video showing her facing off with a member of the RCMP was promotional.

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. ���� pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019

According to WWE.com, Evans joined the U.S. Marines and served with the military police and on the Special Reaction Team before starting her wrestling career.

The video, shared on social media, showed Evans receiving a speeding ticket in Edmonton on Saturday morning. She told CTV News Edmonton that her reaction was staged and she was in character as WWE's "Sassy Southern Belle."

RCMP have told CTV News Edmonton that it was a legitimate traffic stop, and that the video was not staged.