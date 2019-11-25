EDMONTON -- Canada's new deputy prime minister met with Premier Jason Kenney to discuss the tensions between Ottawa and Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Toronto MP Chrystia Freeland as his deputy prime minister in last week's cabinet shuffle.

Freeland, who was born in Peace River, Alta., and went to high school in Edmonton, is expected to work with western leaders to improve Ottawa's relationship with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Kenney and Freeland talked about a number of priorities for the province, including the CN strike, which Kenney says "hurts Albertans and kills jobs," Alberta's 'fair deal,' the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and Bill C-48.

"I was pleased to speak with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland," Kenney said after the meeting. "I explained the deep frustration Albertans are feeling over federal policies that are failing our province and the urgent need for action to support the Alberta economy, because a strong Alberta makes for a strong Canada."

Before the meeting, Freeland said, "Very much like the premier, I'm here to look for common ground. The premier is right, there are challenges in the relationship. Certainly our government heard from Alberta, a strong message in the election. And that means we have to listen really hard, and that's what I'm here today to do."

Freeland also met with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson at 5:30 p.m.