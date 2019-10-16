EDMONTON - The Oilers say the young owner of a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hockey card has been found.

The team put out a plea asking fans to help identify the young fan after he sent in his RNH card looking for an autograph, but didn’t include a return address.

#Oilers fans! We need your help. ��



10-year-old Axel is a big Nuge guy & sent us this note along with a hockey card but didn't include a return address. Does this sound like anyone you might know? Help us find Axel so we can get his RNH card home safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/x1HISzyrZr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 15, 2019

On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that they had found the owner of the card.

“I signed something for him and hopefully it’s sent to him,” Nugent-Hopkins told CTV News Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins said he still enjoys getting letters from young fans.

“It’s pretty cool to see some kids take time out of their day to write you a letter and tell you that they’re a big fan of yours, so the least you can do is send something back.”

“Thank you for being a fan, keep cheering us on, and hopefully you get that card soon.”