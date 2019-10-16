'I signed something for him': Oilers locate young Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fan
Letter and hockey card from Axel to the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers)
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:58AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 12:14PM MDT
EDMONTON - The Oilers say the young owner of a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hockey card has been found.
The team put out a plea asking fans to help identify the young fan after he sent in his RNH card looking for an autograph, but didn’t include a return address.
On Wednesday, the Oilers announced that they had found the owner of the card.
“I signed something for him and hopefully it’s sent to him,” Nugent-Hopkins told CTV News Edmonton.
Nugent-Hopkins said he still enjoys getting letters from young fans.
“It’s pretty cool to see some kids take time out of their day to write you a letter and tell you that they’re a big fan of yours, so the least you can do is send something back.”
“Thank you for being a fan, keep cheering us on, and hopefully you get that card soon.”