A five-year-old dog is recovering after being attacked by an apparent pit bull in west Edmonton in February.

George’s owner, Kathy Clarke, decided to come forward after watching CTV Edmonton’s story on a fatal pit bull attack last week.

Clarke says she was walking her beagle-Labrador cross in the area of 149 Street and 108 Avenue on February 11 when a pit bull without a leash or a collar attacked her dog.

“He just clamped on and would not let go. No matter how I hit him,” Clarke told CTV News.

A man driving by noticed the attack and filmed it. The graphic video shows a dog attacking and biting George multiple times, and Clarke attempting to save him.

Moments later, two men showed up and managed to get the apparent pit bull off of George, picked him up, and put him in a pickup truck. One of them is believed to be the owner. Clarke told CTV News that bylaw officers have identified the man but cannot get a hold of him, and that nothing can be done unless he turns the dog in.

“That is why we have a stigma, because of owners like that,” Tia Lenz from Pit Bulls for Life told CTV News. “Preventative is key, so, responsible dog ownership, have your dog on a leash, watch your dog when it’s out in the backyard, don’t allow your dog to be free like that."

Clarke insists she does not want pit bulls banned, and blames their owners for letting them roam around freely.

“What I want is the bylaws to change because the police can only do what they can within the legal system,” Clarke said. “These pet owners need to be held accountable when their dog does damage.”

The five-year-old dog suffered several puncture wounds and has made a full recovery. The veterinary told Clarke things would have ended differently if George was a smaller dog.

“I thought George was going to die,” Clarke said. “I thought he was going to be killed, which would have been very sad because he's an innocent dog – a great dog.”

