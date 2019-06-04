One of the Burger Baron restaurants in Edmonton has closed, but a piece of it is now front and centre in a local neighbourhood.

When the Burger Baron on Whyte Avenue and 70 Street closed, Donovan Workun thought, “I need that sign.”

At the time he didn’t think he would put it above the front door of his Allendale home, but now he’s glad he did.

“I couldn’t believe how many hundreds of people have messaged me saying, ‘This is the greatest thing I have ever seen,’” Workun said. “I was shocked by that.”

Workun said he loves a Burger Baron burger, but also the history of the restaurant—which has been in Alberta for decades.

“This has a pretty crazy history so that’s why I like it. It’s kitchy, too.”

