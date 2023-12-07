Ice rinks at Victoria Oval, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park open Friday

The City of Edmonton's winter activities begin on Friday with the opening of the ice rinks at Victoria Oval and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park.

Skating at Castle Downs Park, Jackie Parker Park, City Hall, as well as the Victoria and Rundle Park IceWays opens later, the city said on Thursday.

If you prefer to cross-country ski, the new Northeast River Valley Park features four kilometres of trails.

For more information on the city's winter activities, visit the skating, cross-country skiing and tobogganing websites.