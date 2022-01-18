Immunocompromised Albertans eligible for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than 80,000 immunocompromised Albertans can soon receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Albertans 18 years and older with an immunocompromising condition can receive another booster shot five months after their third dose.

Appointments start on Thursday.

"Providing a fourth dose to these individuals is equivalent to a third dose for others," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

"This will not only help prevent some breakthrough infections that we've been seeing, but also decrease the chance that people with immune-compromising conditions could have severe outcomes from COVID-19."

Fourth doses have not been approved for minors who have immunocompromising conditions, the province said, but they are eligible for third doses.

TUESDAY DATA

There are 1,089 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital as of Tuesday, including 104 in intensive care.

Nine more Albertans have died due to the disease, increasing the province's death toll to 3,412. The deaths were in individuals ranging in age from in their 60s to more than 80 years years old.

"The bottom line is that our acute care system remains under serious pressure and COVID-19 continues to pose a risk of severe outcomes to many Albertans," Hinshaw said.

"This rise will continue to put pressure on our health system and the health-care workers who take care of us."

The province also reported 3,279 new COVID-19 cases after 8,995 PCR tests, increasing known active infections to more than 70,000.

Alberta Health will next update its data on Wednesday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Alberta expects to receive its first limited supply of Paxlovid by the end of the week. Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment was the first oral at-home prescription medication to be cleared for use in Canada on Monday.

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now isolating with self-described mild symptoms.

Some Edmonton-area schools have moved classes online because of COVID-19 staffing pressures.

A petition asking the University of Lethbridge to make a formal decision about whether classes will be offered online or in person has been signed more than 1,300 times.