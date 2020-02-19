EDMONTON -- Albertans are paying more to drive their vehicles compared to a year ago, including increases in the cost of insurance, fuel and licensing and registration fees, according to newly released StatsCan numbers.

StatsCan says the cost of passenger vehicle insurance premiums rose by 7.6 per cent last month, the largest monthly increase since November 2002.

The numbers also show premiums in Alberta have increased by 17.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

"A significant share of private passenger vehicle insurers in this province submitted applications to increase rates following the removal of a rate cap," reads the report.

Fuel prices rose in Alberta as well last month, up 0.9 per cent from December 2019, according to the report. Alberta gas prices were up 6.6 per cent over the same month last year.

The federal carbon tax was introduced in Alberta on Jan. 1, 2020.

The report also details a 14.4 per cent increase in other vehicle operating expenses in Alberta compared to a year ago.

"This was due, in part, to increases in service fees, including fees for drivers' licences and passenger vehicle registration, introduced in the 2019-2020 provincial budget," reads the report.

The 2019 Alberta budget raised motor vehicle registration fees by $9.20, up to $93.65.

CTV News has contacted the Alberta government requesting comment on the report's findings.

In late August, the province scrapped a cap on auto insurance rates implemented by the prior New Democrat government.

In December, Finance Minister Travis Toews introduced a new committee to advise on potential reforms to the province's insurance system

"This issue is such a significant issue that touches every Albertan," Toews said. "To assemble a very credible, experienced committee like this, I believe we will be best-informed to make decisions around automobile insurance."

The data was included in StatsCan monthly Consumer Price Index report which tracks changes in the average price for commonly purchased goods like groceries and haircuts.

Across Canada, the cost of gasoline and insurance premiums combined to result in a nearly 20 per cent increase in the CPI.

With a file from the Canadian Press