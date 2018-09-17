

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Strathcona County Emergency Services is awaiting the results from third-party testing to determine the cause of a home explosion that left one person dead.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Scott said Monday an independent engineering firm was hired to test components of the propane tank and system used for heating the house.

RCMP officers were called to the residence near Range Road 224 and Township Road 513 in the afternoon of August 26.

There, a home had been destroyed in an explosion that killed the woman inside and sent one man to the hospital. A dog was also rescued from the home and taken to an emergency vet.

Scott estimated the loss of the home and property is valued at $750,000.