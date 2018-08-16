A serious collision that left two people injured early Thursday morning is under investigation.

Police said at about 12:45 a.m., officers witnessed a silver Chevrolet Cobalt headed east along 118 Avenue at 123 Street, at high speed.

It’s believed the driver tried to merge onto Kingsway, when the vehicle rotated over the south sidewalk into a parked green Ford F150.

Two people were in the Cobalt, the passenger suffered minor injuries, but the driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were treated on the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating. It’s believed speed was a factor, and investigators are working to determine if impairment also played a role.

No charges have been laid.

Witnesses to the crash have been asked to call EPS non-emergency line at 780-42-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).